Neha Kakkar’s husband says ‘hayo rabba’ at the sight of swimsuit-clad women, she encourages him to enjoy the ‘view’

Singer Neha Kakkar has shared several videos from her honeymoon with Rohanpreet Singh. The couple tied the knot in October, after a whirlwind romance.

On Instagram stories, Neha shared a bunch of fun videos from Dubai. While the first couple of clips showed the newlyweds driving around in a convertible car, another video showed the two at a beach, and gave fans an insight into their quirky relationship.

In the video, Rohanpreet shyly covers his face with a menu card after catching a glimpse of women in swimsuits. While he turns red, Neha films him on her phone and laughs. “Hayo mere rabba (Oh my god),” he can be heard saying, and Neha responds, “You should be saying ‘what a view’,” and laughs.

Designer Anita Dongre, who designed their outfits for the mehendi and sangeet functions, took to Facebook recently and shared the story of their whirlwind romance. Rohanpreet revealed that he first met Neha to shoot for their first music video, Nehu Da Vyah. “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Ka Vyah - and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” he said.

Neha added, “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me.”

Neha recently shared several videos from their honeymoon. She shared photos from Mumbai airport as well as the Palazzo Versace hotel, where the two are staying.

