Neha Kakkar’s pregnant picture was a publicity stunt for her new music video with Rohanpreet Singh. See new post

Neha Kakkar’s pregnant picture was nothing more than a publicity stunt for her new music video with husband Rohanpreet Singh. The singer shared a poster for the video, which revealed a release date.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 12:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will collaborate on a new music video.

Reports of Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy have been greatly exaggerated, by Neha herself. The singer fuelled rumours on Friday after she posted a picture on social media with a visible baby bump. Her brother Tony Kakkar was among the many who congratulated her. But on Saturday, she revealed that the picture was nothing more than a publicity stunt for her upcoming music video.

Sharing the same picture on Instagram, but this time designed like a promo poster, she wrote, “#KhyaalRakhyaKar 22nd December.” Neha will collaborate on the video with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh.

 

Incidentally, the couple met on the sets of a wedding-themed music video earlier this year, and promptly decided to get married. They tied the knot in October, and went on honeymoon to Dubai.



“We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Ka Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” Rohanpreet told designer Anita Dongre.

In her Friday post, Neha could be seen wearing dungarees and cradling her belly, but did not outrightly confirm her pregnancy. “Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (Now I’ll have to take extra care of you),” Rohanpreet wrote in the comments section.

 

Also read: Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh, congratulations pour in

Tony, Neha’s brother, had expressed excitement at becoming an uncle. He’d written, “Main mama ban jaaunga.” Congratulatory messages had poured in from Karishma Tanna, Kapil Sharma, Rochak Kohli, Jay Bhanushali and others.

