Sections
Home / Bollywood / Neha Kakkar says she gets trolled because she’s ‘number one’, and ‘people get jealous’

Neha Kakkar says she gets trolled because she’s ‘number one’, and ‘people get jealous’

Singer Neha Kakkar has said that she gets trolled because she is number one, and people are jealous of her.

Updated: May 16, 2020 12:54 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Neha Kakkar has performed a number of recent Bollywood hits.

Singer Neha Kakkar, who has performed hit numbers such as Aankh Marey, Dilbar, O Saki Saki and Garmi, is not too bothered by negative comments coming her way as she says people criticise her only because she is number one.

"Of course, I am a human being and I do feel bad about it, but after feeling bad I bounce back. I feel these people who are writing bad (things) about me are nothing but jealous people. They feel, 'why is Neha here?' Jo number one singer hai uske hi baare main likhengay log (they will write about the singer who is number one)," Neha told IANS.

Also read: Neha Kakkar says she doesn’t get paid for her Bollywood songs, says ‘they feel we’ll earn through shows’

"So, I understand that -- I am number one that is why people talk about me and get jealous," she claimed, adding that she doesn't worry much about the haters as they don’t make up the majority. "Jealous people are few, and lovers are like in crores," she said.

In a short time, Neha has become a queen of remixes. She has recorded superhit recreations like Aankh Marey, O Saki Saki, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Kala Chashma and Tum Par Hum Hai Atke, among many others.



"I feel if it's a good remix then (there is) no problem, because it's done with permission. What happens is, initially people behave negatively and say, 'gaane ko barbaad kar diya (they have destroyed the song)'. Later, they enjoy listening and dancing to my song," she claimed.

Also read: Himansh Kohli says Neha Kakkar ‘cried on TV shows’ after their breakup but ‘it was her decision to move on in life’

Neha, who was born in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, feels that she is on the right path when it comes to her skills. "So, initially the response is negative but later on it's the 'woh itna kamaal ka ho jaata hai response' that you hear for those songs. I switch on the radio and I get to hear my own songs, so I feel good and then I know that I am on the right path, and people want to hear me all the time," she said.

Neha recently featured in a song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, titled Moscow Suka. The number is a mix of Punjabi and Russian languages. The track currently has garnered a whopping 27,129,364 views since its release in April.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Way above everybody,’ Pietersen picks greatest batsmen in modern cricket
May 16, 2020 13:13 IST
UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply extended
May 16, 2020 13:18 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Economy won’t start without supporting farmers, migrants’, says Rahul Gandhi & all the latest news
May 16, 2020 13:00 IST
Neha Kakkar says she gets trolled because she’s ‘number one’
May 16, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.