Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan ‘good health, speedy recovery’

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday wished actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The father-son duo were admitted to the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Oli wrote, “Wishing legendary actor of India @SrBachchan and his son actor @juniorbachchan good health and speedy recovery!”

The Bachchans have decided to share their health updates on Twitter instead of the hospital releasing a medical bulletin. Amitabh took to Twitter late Sunday to thank his well wishers for praying for him. He wrote, “... to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ...”

He added in another tweet, “It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..Folded hands. Thank you for your eternal love and affection ..”

Abhishek, 44, had said on Saturday that both his father and he had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic. He also refuted the rumours of leaving the hospital and said that the two will remain admitted until the doctors say otherwise.

Abhishek on Sunday tweeted that his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, had also tested positive for the virus and will be “self quarantining at home”. He wrote on Twitter, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

