Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Nepotism exists everywhere: Nidhhi Agerwal

Nepotism exists everywhere: Nidhhi Agerwal

The Munna Michael (2017) actor says that even though she wishes she had things easier being an outsider in the industry, she is not someone who would want to talk about it, rather accept it

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 16:12 IST

By Nishad Neelambaran, HT Mumbai

Nidhhi Agerwal

For actor Nidhhi Agerwal, the lockdown has been “great on some days, and on other days it’s like, ‘oh god! When is all this going to end?’”. “It has been interesting. I have learnt something new, just been at home, got so much time to relax and do all of the lazing around. And there have been days where I think, ‘when is work going to start?’. I really miss work. It depends on which side of the bed I wake up,” she says with a laugh.

Ask her about groupism and favouritism in the industry, and she says, “I think it exists in every fraternity. When you are the favourite it is amazing, but when you are not, it sucks.” 

Agerwal, who made her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael (2017), feels “nepotism exists everywhere”. “My dad is known as the king of tyres in the tyre industry and he is a completely self-made man. And if I were to join the business, I would be called the queen of tyres the next day,” she says.

She further adds, “Do I wish I had it easier being an outsider in the industry? Yes, of course, I wish had it easier. Why would we choose the difficult path. But I would not want to sit and talk about it and get affected about it. I would rather just accept it. I am happy with what I have achieved in the last three years. I am aiming to be a pan-Indian star and I am doing my ground work I am on my way there.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Sep 13, 2020 16:18 IST
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
Sep 13, 2020 13:48 IST
Kangana Ranaut at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Sep 13, 2020 17:07 IST
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Sep 13, 2020 11:49 IST

latest news

PM Modi pats Bihar CM, inaugurates petroleum projects
Sep 13, 2020 17:16 IST
Fans compare Rekha’s witch hunt after husband’s suicide to Rhea’s
Sep 13, 2020 17:16 IST
Kerala: Parents of minor girls found dead 3 years ago stage protest
Sep 13, 2020 17:15 IST
Live Scorecard, Eng vs Aus, 2nd ODI: England bat, no Smith for Australia
Sep 13, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.