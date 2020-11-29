‘Never a dull moment when you are around: Malaika Arora shares sweet memory from Dharamshala trip with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has been going through memories of her recent trip to Dharamshala with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. She has now shared a romantic picture with Arjun from one of their outings. While Malaika returned to Mumbai a few days ago, Arjun is still at the tourist destination for the shoot of his film Bhoot Police.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Never a dull moment when ur around.” It shows Malaika and Arjun sharing a cosy moment as they pose for the camera. Arjun replied to her in the same vein, “I agree...”

Many of their friends and fans also loved the picture. Arjun’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in reaction to the post.

The picture was clicked during one of their outings with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. Earlier, Kareena had shared a picture from the same location and had credited Arjun as the photographer. Kareena had shared two pictures which showed Taimur sitting on Saif’s shoulders as they went sightseeing around the town. She wrote, “Always looking ahead. Picture courtesy: @arjunkapoor.” Arjun had replied to her in the comments section, “Joining your entourage... @rohanshrestha job under threat...”

Arjun and Saif had flown to Dharamshala for the shoot of Bhoot Police. They both were joined by their respective partners in the hills and also celebrated Diwali together. The other team members Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez were also in Dharamshala for the shoot of the film.

Asked about returning to work amid coronavirus pandemic, Arjun had told ANI, “It feels refreshing to be shooting for a film outdoors as it was really tough for our industry to do the same at the time of lockdown. I’m really happy that the industry has found its feet again and has started shooting with the utmost care,” he said when asked about how it feels to be back to shoot after a long span of time.

