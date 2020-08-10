New day, new villain: Rohit Roy on media coverage of Sushant’s death

With the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the media coverage of the case has come under severe scrutiny. And actor Rohit Roy feels that the “senseless conspiracy theories should definitely stop and media should stop fanning these conspiracy theories”. The Kaabil (2017) actor is of the opinion that every now and then, there is a new villain that crops up for people to hate and these theories are steering the conversation away from the actual topic – mental health.

He adds that one day, a theory floats that “Oh, this producer said so and so, therefore he was depressed and took this step.” Then suddenly, “another FIR was filed and another person took over a parallel investigation and we have a new villain- his girlfriend, who took his money and then, there are reports of her family doing black magic. And tomorrow, we might have some other story revealing another villain”.

Roy feels that one should avoid speculating such theories for the investigation is still in process. However, he urges everyone to not turn a blind eye towards what is supposed to be the root cause of this unfortunate incident. “His death started conversations about mental health. Please do not stop that discussion in today’s day and date,” says Roy.

Roy, who has Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga lined up and is also set to release an OTT show, Locked in Love, that he himself directed with his wife Manasi Joshi Roy, also reveals that he knew Sameer Sharma and found the news of his demise deeply distressing. “As we speak, another young talent has passed away,” he says, adding, “I knew him personally. He’s somebody I’ve known for the last 15 years I think. He was a very genial and lovely guy.”