Home / Bollywood / ‘News doing the rounds of Karan Johar not being part of Sooryavanshi is untrue’

‘News doing the rounds of Karan Johar not being part of Sooryavanshi is untrue’

According to a trade analyst, Reliance Entertainment, which is one of producers of Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi, clarified that Karan Johar continues to be one of the film’s producers.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 09:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles with special appearances from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Late on Wednesday, a rumour that producer Karan Johar has been dropped from Sooryavanshi began doing the rounds on social media. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to say that Karan is very much still a part of the project.

He wrote on Twitter: “IMPORTANT... News doing the rounds of #KaranJohar not being part of #Sooryavanshi is untrue, clarifies #RelianceEntertainment.” Karan has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has been accused of supporting nepotism in Bollywood and promoting star kids. leading to a debate on Bollywood’s treatment of outsiders.

Sooryavanshi is the next film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The director has made the Singham series with Ajay Devgn and directed Ranveer Singh in Simmba last year. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will be seen as the head of an anti-terrorism squad of Mumbai Police. Sooryavanshi will see both Ajay and Ranveer in special appearances.

Sooryavanshi was expected to hit the screens in March this year but had to be postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The makers had released a statement, which read: “Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience... We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID - 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first... Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong... We shall pull through this... -Team SOORYAVANSHI.”



It was recently announced that Sooryavanshi will open on Diwali this year. A PVR Cinemas tweet read: “Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas this 2020!”

