Nick Jonas seems to be missing Priyanka Chopra as he shares flashback pic with her, asks ‘How lucky am I’

Actor-singer Nick Jonas is feeling extra romantic this Sunday. He has shared a throwback picture with wife Priyanka Chopra with a particularly cute caption.

The photo shows Nick and Priyanka at what seems like a nightclub. Both of them are wearing dark outfits and posing for the camera. While Nick strikes a cool pose, Priyanka is simply resting her head on his shoulder. “How lucky am I? #flashback,” he wrote. Commenting on his post Priyanka has written, “My love!!! I’m the luckiest.”

The couple’s fans are also showering them with good wishes. “Yes you’re definitely the lucky man in the world . May god continue to bless you both with endless love , happiness and prosperity,” reads a comment by a fan. “U r so lucky man!! Just look at her. She so bomb,” reads another.

Looks like Nick was missing Priyanka while she was in Germany for the shoot of her film, Matrix 4. The actor had been with the film’s crew in Berlin for the franchise’s fourth instalment and is now returning ‘home’. She took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a picture of herself in a mask and wrote “Finally heading home. Yaay!” It is not known if she is returning to India or US.

Apart from Matrix 4, Priyanka has multiple other projects in her kitty. She recently announced a romantic drama titled Text For You. According to Variety, the film is an English remake of the German-language film SMS Fur Dich, based on Sofie Cramer’s novel and co-starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

The first trailer for her Netflix film The White Tiger was also shared online last week. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. It is directed by Ramin Bahrani and will release on Netflix in January 2021.

