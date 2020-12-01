Sections
Home / Bollywood / Nick Jonas’ special message for Priyanka Chopra on anniversary: ‘Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring, beautiful woman’

Nick Jonas has shared a special post for wife Priyanka Chopra on their second wedding anniversary. See the post here, and read his message for the ‘most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman’.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.

Singer-actor Nick Jonas celebrated the two-year anniversary of his wedding to Priyanka Chopra with a special social media post. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace in 2018.

“Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you,” wrote Nick on Instagram, sharing a couple of pictures from their Christian wedding ceremony.

 

In a recent interview to People, Priyanka said that while she was fascinated with the idea of being a bride, she was not sure what the relationship really meant. “I loved the idea of being married, I was fascinated with the idea of being a bride when I was a child without realising what it really meant. But when I got in my 20s, I said I have got things to do, I didn’t know what it would have meant. When you find the right person, everything is so comfortable and not everything is the effort I thought it would be.”

The actor is currently shooting for a project in London, and has multiple films lined up. She recently completed filming for Matrix 4, and will soon be seen in two Netflix projects -- Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes. Both films will release in January. She will also star in and produce a biopic of Osho’s controversial aide, Maa Anand Sheela, and along with Nick, produce a reality series based on the pre-wedding ceremony of Sangeet. She will also star in a romantic comedy co-written by Mindy Kaling.

She is also awaiting the release of her autobiography, Unfinished, which will be launched on January 19, 2021. The “thoughtful and revealing” memoir will take readers through Priyanka’s childhood in India, her teenage years in the US living with extended family in the Midwest, Queens, and suburban Boston, to her success as a beauty queen, which subsequently led to a career in film.

