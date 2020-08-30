Sections
Home / Bollywood / Nimrat Kaur on Unlock: I won’t rush back to work just because I am bored

Nimrat Kaur on Unlock: I won’t rush back to work just because I am bored

Actor Nimrat Kaur says she wants to resume work but is in no hurry and even when she does, she will be taking adequate pressure and ensure her safety.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:27 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actir Nimrat Kaur stars as Tasneem Qureishi in American series, Homeland

Work in showbiz did resume in bits and parts post Unlock 1 and with the new directives by the government about restarting of shoots pan-India, more actors are expected to go back to work. However, Nimrat Kaur is still a bit wary about going back on set and she explains why.

“I would love to work but I am in no hurry as such. I know that when I work in the coming time, I will be taking adequate pressure and ensure my safety. I do feel that we have to find a way to come back to normalcy and we have to accept this new world but I am not going to rush anything. I am not going to go back on a set just because I am bored, I will prefer to still be cautious,” she shares.

While shoots were suspended following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic back in March and theatres have been shut ever since, there was one medium that constantly kept brining new content to the audiences—the OTTs. 

Lauding the platform, Kaur says, “I don’t think anybody would have anticipated the importance of entertainment the way it became since the pandemic. We always knew that the OTTs were gathering importance but because of the situation, the impact has been massive and the penetration in the lives of people too.”



Not just now, the reason why the OTTs found love from the audiences as well as actors was because of its democratic nature, feels the actor.

“Earlier it was like we will either do a film or a TV serials. That was the perception, the diaspora has become so big now. The long format is very interesting that’s why I took up the Test Case (2017) and I felt that I will never be able to be a part of such a story in a film set up,” she says.

Not just web only content, several films that were originally slated for theatrical releases also made its way to OTTs.

“It will be very interesting to see how we steer back to theatres. I am very optimistic about that. I don’t see that being under threat. Yes, it may take some time but it is really interesting,” Kaur concludes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shilpa wants to quit Gangs Of Filmistan, says Sunil ‘takes over entire act’
Aug 30, 2020 13:22 IST
Chennaiyin FC name Csaba Laszlo as head coach for 2020-21 season
Aug 30, 2020 13:22 IST
Swara Bhasker: ‘As a society, we’re incapable of listening to each other’
Aug 30, 2020 13:18 IST
China restaurant collapses during birthday party, killing 29
Aug 30, 2020 13:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.