Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Nimrat Kaur returns to theatres after months to watch Tenet, says she felt ‘like a child in a private magic show’

Nimrat Kaur returns to theatres after months to watch Tenet, says she felt ‘like a child in a private magic show’

Nimrat Kaur documented her experience of watching Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on Instagram. She lauded the ‘mind-bending masterclass in science fiction by one of the world’s greatest ever’.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 15:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nimrat Kaur watched Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in a theatre.

Nimrat Kaur visited a movie theatre on Thursday, for the first time since they reopened in October, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She took to Instagram to describe her experience as she watched Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on the big screen.

“Today, nearly after 10 months, I was in a movie theatre, all by myself, like a child in a private magic show, watching a mind-bending masterclass in science fiction by one of the world’s greatest ever. But for the first time ever, a story seemed lesser impossible than our reality. The surreality of this experience I hold very close to my heart, as I do the sheer resilience of the human spirit waiting to bounce back,” she wrote, sharing photos of herself wearing a mask and the seemingly empty theatre.

“Slowly yet surely, overcome it all, we shall. Only a matter of time. As a recurring dialogue from today goes - ‘What’s happened has happened.’ Long live the movies. And their ethereal magic. #CurrentNormal #SurrealTimes #TENET,” she added.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh showered love on Nimrat’s post. Fans wrote to her in the comments section. “Oh! How I miss going to the movies with my people. Such good times!,” one commented. “A good pick to watch! Mind bending n cinematic brilliance... The Usual Nolan muvi,” another wrote.



 

Also read: Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh, congratulations pour in

Tenet features Dimple Kapadia in a supporting role as arms dealer Priya Singh. The film, which released in India on December 4, also features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy.

Nimrat appeared in a few music videos and advertisements before making her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Peddlers. She shot to fame with The Lunchbox, which also starred Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In 2014, she made her international debut with the American television series, Homeland.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will bow my head in front of farmers, will discuss all issues, says PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hathras woman was gang-raped, killed, says CBI
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Chinese firm behind Hambantota port project gets first contract in Sri Lanka’s Port City
by Rezaul H Laskar
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Tim Paine brings up his half-century
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Isaivani: The pathbreaking woman gaana singer now on a BBC Top 100 list
by Madhusree Ghosh
Lifting the veil on life as an Indian woman, unattached
by Poonam Saxena
Delhi HC asks police to shift protesters outside CM Kejriwal’s home, says it sends a wrong message
by hindustantimes.com
Odisha didn’t profit from ecotourism fest, reveals RTI; ‘it’s fine’, says govt
by Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.