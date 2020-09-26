Nimrat Kaur shares story of struggle: ‘I used to go to a PCO and call mom, cry for hours’

Nimrat Kaur, who comes from an Army background, had absolutely no knowledge about the film industry when she came to Mumbai to pursue a career as an actor. She appeared in a few music videos and advertisements before making her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Peddlers.

In a recent interview, Nimrat talked about having ‘multiple breakdowns’ when she first came to Mumbai. She revealed that she would go to cyber cafes to look up the names of production houses and then go to their offices to give them her photographs. She added that there were days that she would feel lost and would call her mother and ‘cry for hours’.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Nimrat said, “There were multiple breakdowns. I had saved up a bit of money from a few odd jobs I did back in Delhi. So it saw me through the first six-seven months. What happened was that I got some photographs but you just don’t know where to go, what to do. Where do you even start?”

Nimrat said that she would look up the names of production houses and agencies online. “I figured that inko jaake photographs de dete hai aur dekhte hai ki kya hota hai (let me give my photographs to them and see what happens). I gave my pictures to hundreds of agencies and banners; I would go physically. I marked out areas, travelled by trains or buses and autos. I couldn’t afford cabs at that time. Everything was so expensive. Mobile phones, calls were so costly. So I used to go to a PCO and call mom, cry for hours and be so sad about things. It was pretty daunting and scary,” she added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut stands up for Anushka Sharma after Sunil Gavaskar’s comments but accuses her of ‘selective feminism’

Earlier this week, Nimrat reminisced about her overnight success as her breakthrough film, The Lunchbox, completed seven years of release. She also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have worked with Irrfan Khan.

“Today, 7 years ago in India, overnight from ‘that Cadbury girl’, my identity became that girl in that Irrfan movie..one of life’s greatest honours as his ardent fan, admirer and an actor. Forever blessed to have shared this gift of a journey... #7YearsOfTheLunchbox #IrrfanForever,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more