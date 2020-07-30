Sections
Nimrat Kaur wishes Sonu Sood on birthday, says he helped her when she arrived in Mumbai: 'He may not even remember'

Nimrat Kaur wishes Sonu Sood on birthday, says he helped her when she arrived in Mumbai: ‘He may not even remember’

Actor Nimrat Kaur has wished Sonu Sood on his birthday and talked about the time he helped her when she first arrived in Mumbai.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 15:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nimrat Kaur called Sonu Sood a great man.

Nimrat Kaur and many other Bollywood celebrities have wished Sonu Sood on his birthday. Sonu turned 47 on Thursday.

In a tweet, Nimrat wrote about the time she was new to Mumbai and how Sonu helped her gain confidence about tackling life in the big city. “Happiest birthday to @SonuSood . He may not even remember but when I was new to Mumbai, he’d very reassuringly helped me gain confidence and clarity on how to wade the waters here! The mark of a great human to me is when he looks out for people he doesn’t need to impress. #Hero,” she wrote. Other Twitter users also praised Sonu for his generous attitude. “Such ppl r rare who have compassion and empathy for the common ppl,” read a reply.

 

Other stars such as Kajal Agarwal and Kapil Sharma also wished Sonu. Kajal shared an artwork showing Sonu in Superman’s outfit, carrying a tractor in his arms. “#HappyBirthdaySonuSood you always make us proud! Keep up the fab work. @SonuSood,” she wrote in her tweet.



Kapil shared a picture with Sonu from the sets of his show. “Wish u a very happy birthday @SonuSood paji keep inspiring the world with ur noble work. Health, happiness, prosperity n more power to u ,” he wrote.

Actor Suniel Shetty wrote, “Wishing u very very happy wala birthday sonu pa ... Godbless you for the unbelievable good work you are doing and continue to do ....sending you love strength and positive energy @SonuSood.” Actor Gurmeet Choudhary shared a picture of Sonu with a birthday cake, perhaps from the time they shot together for Paltan.

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil: ‘I don’t want to be judged by my religion, I am a human being’

On his birthday, Sonu announced three lakh jobs for migrant labourers on the job portal ‘Pravasi Rojgar’ that he had launched earlier this month. The Dabangg actor, who has launched several initiatives for helping migrant labourers of the country, made the announcement about the additional three lakh jobs on his Instagram account.

Hailed as the ‘messiah’ of migrant labourers, Sood has helped thousands of migrants to reach their native places amid the coronavirus induced lockdown when many like them were walking back to their homes. Besides labourers, he has also helped students and other people stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown.

