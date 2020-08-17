Nishikant Kamat dies: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh lead Bollywood in paying tributes, say ‘you are gone too soon’

Nishikant Kamat, the filmmaker who impressed the critics with his films such as Drishyam and Madaari, died on Monday at the age of 50. He was suffering from chronic liver disease. Among those who condoled his death was actor Riteish Deshmukh.

He shared a picture of them sharing a hug on Twitter and wrote, “I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace.”

Ajay Devgn, who starred in Drishyam, condoled the death of Nishikant on Twitter. He wrote, “My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant.”

Genelia Deshmukh also tweeted, “#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p.”

Paresh Rawal called Nishikant one of his favourite directors. He took to Twitter to condole his demise and wrote, “One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made “Mumbai Meri Jaan “breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI.”

Jimmy Sheirgill also tweeted, “Rest in peace #NishikantKamat We will miss you ..condolences to the family.”

Randeep Hooda penned a message for late Nishikant. He wrote, “Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat.”

Also read: Nishikant Kamat, director of Drishyam and Madaari, dies at 50

Nimrat Kaur also tweeted, “Really sorry to learn of the untimely passing away of Nishikant Kamat. Heartfealt condolensces and prayers for all his loved ones.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a broken heart emoji on Twitter and wrote, “Nishi.” Director Hansal Mehta also tweeted, “He’s left us. Will miss you Nishi. This year is a nightmare that doesn’t seem to end.”

Tisca Chopra wrote on Twitter, “Damn, this years cruelty doesn’t end .. will miss your easy laughter & sharp cinematic brain. You had so many stories still to tell .. gone too soon #NishikantKamat rest in peace my friend.”

Nishikant was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections and was admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31. The hospital had earlier described his condition as “critical but stable”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more