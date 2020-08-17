Nishikant Kamat, director of Drishyam and Madaari, dies at 50 of multiple organ failure

Sections
Drishyam and Madaari director Nishikant Kamat passed away at a Hyderabad hospital on Monday at the age of 50. He was suffering from chronic liver disease.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Nishikant Kamat died on Monday.

Nishikant Kamat, the filmmaker who delivered successful films such as Madaari and Drishyam, died on Monday of multiple organ failure. Actor Riteish Deshmukh was among the first ones to inform the film industry about the director’s death as he tweeted, “I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace.”

The director, who was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections, was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31. In a statement, the hospital said that Kamat was admitted on July 31 with complaint of fever and excessive fatigue. “It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension,” the statement read.

Ajay Devgn, who worked with the filmmaker in Hindi remake of Drishyam, tweeted, “My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant.”

Condoling his death, actor Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Really sorry to learn of the untimely passing away of Nishikant Kamat. Heartfealt condolensces and prayers for all his loved ones.”



Randeep Hooda also shared grief on Kamat’s death. He wrote, “Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat.”

In a statement on August 12, the medical facility had said that Kamat was hospitalised for jaundice and abdominal distention, and was diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections. The hospital had described his condition “critical but stable”.

Kamat, 50, made his directorial debut with Marathi film Dombivali Fast in 2005. His Bollywood debut was Mumbai Meri Jaan, also starring Irrfan. Kamat also played the negative role in John Abraham-starrer Rocky Handsome in 2016, which he also directed. His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.

