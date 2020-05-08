Nitesh Tiwari on working with Amitabh Bachchan for KBC promo: ‘Challenging to direct actor of his stature at home’

Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari has been directing promos and working with Kaun Banega Crorepati for 12 years. But this year’s promo was a challenge like no other as he had to work with show’s host Amitabh Bachchan while they were both in lockdown at their own homes.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about the process, Nitesh said Amitabh was excited and eager to shoot for the promo by himself. “Honestly, this is the first time I have done something like this. What happens is it is good to know what the situation is because then as a writer you can write responsibly. Given the limitations, we consciously wrote a script that was simple to shoot. So, half of the job was done at the script level,” he said.

“Having said that, it is still a challenging task to direct an actor of Amitabh Bachchan’s stature sitting at home. But what made it easy for us is the sheer enthusiasm that Mr. Bachchan shows. He also loves challenges. His enthusiasm is still childlike. So, he was very happy to do it and call and know what exactly needs to be done,” he added.

This year’s season's tagline is Har Cheez Ko Break Lag Sakta Hai... Sapno Ko Nahi (Everything can be stopped in its tracks, except one’s dreams). Amitabh shot the promo at his home, asking people to start registering for the popular game show.

Tiwari also told IANS that he got his daughter to play the cinematographer while he stood in front of the camera for a practise video. “For the execution bit, I had various chats with Mr. Bachchan, and to make it easier for him because he was only going to shoot the film at his house, I made a scratch film featuring me. My daughter (worked) as the cinematographer. I edited that film and I sent it across to him so that he could get a good idea about how I was looking at the film. And then Mr Bachchan did the rest. In fact, he did more. He was kind enough to send optional takes also...in case, I needed to look at alternatives. After that we did the post-production work, everybody sitting at their own homes.”

Amitabh recently assured fans that he shot for “social messaging” videos as well as promos for his show Kaun Banega Crorepati after ensuring that necessary precautions were in place. “So yes I worked. Got a problem with that, keep it to yourself then. Damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition. Sufficient precaution, as much that could be taken, was taken. And what had been scheduled for two days, was completed in one day. Starting 6 pm, ending a short while now,” Bachchan wrote.

He also addressed the speculations as to how the team will conduct the show in the times of coronavirus pandemic. “There have been no definite answers for that. But the authority hopes well and long, so,” the actor added.

