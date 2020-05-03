No fancy pancakes, only toast as Twinkle Khanna joins ‘the club of the perfectly imperfect mothers’. See pic

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna brings some relief to mothers who might be overwhelmed with fellow mommies posting elaborate recipes on social media even in this lockdown - the actor’s latest post is how she starts the day with a black coffee for herself and milk and toast for her young one. Twinkle and Akshay Kumar have two kids - daughter Nitara and son Aarav.

Posting a picture of the coffee and toast with peanut butter, Twinkle wrote on Twitter, “Kudos to all the moms making pancakes with strawberry drizzle and banana tarte tatin,but my goals are low.Milk and a toast with peanut butter for her,a cup of black coffee for me and we are ready to make the most of our day.Welcome to the club of the perfectly imperfect mothers.”

As people spend all the time inside their homes during the lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic, many of them are posting pictures and videos of their cooking. Quite often, these videos are quite elaborate. Twinkle’s post is just what the rest of us needed at this time.

She also shared a video on disinfecting as we stay at home during this pandemic. She wrote alongside the video, “I used to tease my sister about her penchant for constantly disinfecting objects before we all got hit by this pandemic. Now I have to concede that she was on the right path.To keep my home safe, especially during this coronavirus phase, I make sure that all frequently touched surfaces like tabletops and kitchen slabs are clean and disinfected regularly. WHO also recommends the same. I am doing it so should you.”

Currently in isolation, Twinkle has been sharing pictures on social media, giving fans a peek into her daily life. Sharing her feelings, she had tweeted, “Oscillating between despair and joy, this entire period-today sitting with my cousin and my son in this quarantine special,can I say that it’s the happiest day of my life.I am a loner-this is all I need #grateful.”

Earlier, she posted a picture of herself watching TV and wrote on Instagram, “This pandemic, perhaps because its origin allegedly lies with bats, is turning all of us a little, well, batshit crazy. Mild lunacy in the form of incessant TikTok videos is also on the rise, along with people making tutorials they feel the world desperately needs. Being someone who is easily influenced, when I began having urges to pack large members of my family into medium-sized Samsonites or to post videos of how to make a Strawberry Pistachio Tart, I forced myself to quietly sit in front of the idiot box instead of turning into a Covidiot.”

