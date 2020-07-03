‘No matter what I do, it’s not good enough for box office’: Arshad Warsi shares frustration about films not getting their due

Arshad Warsi is upset about his films not being well-received by the audience. As trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted about Guddu Rangeela on five years of its release and said that it should have been a hit, Arshad replied, “My sentiments exact... it’s like no matter what I do, it’s not good enough for the box office…”

Guddu Rangeela starred Arshad, Amit Sadh and Aditi Rao Hydari, with Ronit Roy playing the antagonist. The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, collected Rs 5.82 crore in its opening weekend and plummeted after that.

Earlier, Joginder had tweeted, “#5YearsOfGudduRangeela - I still believe this action comedy didn’t get its due. This one with @ArshadWarsi @TheAmitSadh @aditiraohydari should have worked at the BO. Dir @subkapoor tried to make something different in the commercial space. Still remember the iconic climax shot.”

Arshad made his Bollywood debut with Tere Mere Sapne in 1996 but despite his performances being praised, most of his films as a lead actor have bombed at the box office. He has done supporting roles in the successful Munna Bhai and Golmaal franchises.

Last year, in an interview with IANS, Arshad said that he tries his best ‘not to act’ and said that any performance where the ‘acting’ is obvious is a bad performance. “I have always believed that acting is like special effects. If you can see the special effect, then it’s a bad special effect. In the same way if you can see the acting then it’s bad acting. I try my best not to act,” he said.

Recently, Arshad made his digital debut with the Voot series Asur, in which he played a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer. The show also starred Barun Sobti and received rave reviews from critics.

