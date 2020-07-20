Sections
Home / Bollywood / No one does favours in Bollywood: Rahul Dev

No one does favours in Bollywood: Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev has been shooting since July 25 and is thankful for the opportunities in his career in the last 20 years.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 02:39 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, HT Mumbai

With a number of projects lined up this year, Rahul feels he is blessed to be working successfully in the industry and having completed 20 years.

While many shoots have started slowly, actor Rahul Dev has already wrapped up a film and a web show. The actor, who has been shooting since July 25, didn’t mind going to shoot “as the producer’s money is stuck in productions”. Dev says, “I wrapped up the remaining portions of a Hindi film in Hoshiarpur, Punjab and a web show, in Mumbai, that were pending since the lockdown. I will also shoot for two other projects this month and will fly off abroad to shoot for Nikkhil Advani’s web show next month.” 

Talking about the lockdown, he says, “It started with a lot of uncertainty and insecurity, as I was concerned about my family’s well-being, and one felt insufficient, as you relied on people. But what was good is that due to the calamity, mankind has become more compassionate towards each other and animals too. I had been working till the day of the lockdown, so two seasons of my recently released web show.”

With a number of projects lined up this year, Dev feels he is blessed to be working successfully in the industry and having completed 20 years. He says, “The late director Mukul Anand picked me up for Dus (1997) and I learnt a lot from him. Since then, I have never looked back. A career in this industry depends on luck, talent and hard work. Film-making is a business at the end of the day.” 

The actor says while he is not “in a position where someone will make a Rs500 crore film” starring him, yet he got a second chance in his career after the four-year break he took due to his wife’s illness. “I was able to restart my career in films, without a Godfather, in an industry where it’s tough to get a break. Being a character artiste, I feel, working sincerely worked for me. No one does favours in Bollywood. If you are good at your work, you will get work,” he concludes.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Playing to the rhythm: What’s the future of Live music post Covid-19?
Jul 20, 2020 02:53 IST
No one does favours in Bollywood: Rahul Dev
Jul 20, 2020 02:39 IST
Monsoon immunity booster: Rev up healthy living with these tips
Jul 20, 2020 02:27 IST
Even if it took long, I am glad that today people recognise me: Gajraj Rao
Jul 20, 2020 02:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.