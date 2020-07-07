‘No one stands a chance now,’ says Hrithik Roshan as Anil Kapoor gets into beast mode at 63, see his physical transformation

Actor Anil Kapoor has been utilising his time during the lockdown period in a very resourceful way. He has been working out with a vengeance. In his recent post, he talks about how he has never been fitter.

He wrote on Instagram: “I have never been fitter than I am today...stronger in mind, stronger in body... #motivatoniskey #moodoftheday.” The pictures attached show Anil all bulked up, a far cry from his lean and fit image that has stayed that way for close to 20 years. The posts saw a ton of his industry colleagues, most of them younger actors, raving about his transformation. Hrithik Roshan, known to have among the best bodies in Bollywood, wrote in Hindi: “Bas. Baaki sab khatam (No one stands a chance now.).”

Shilpa Shetty, known to be among the fittest Bollywood stars, wrote: “Uffffff” with a bunch of strength related emojis. TV and web series actor Karan Tacker wrote “Aag” while Remo D Souza wrote “Sir Sir Sir” in admiration. So did Maneish Paul, ho wrote “Sir” with a bunch of emojis. Actor Bipasha Basu dropped a bunch of clapping hands emojis, while Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne put out a strength emoji. Photographer Atul Kasbekar dubbed his pictures as “beast mode”. Director and producer Anurag Kashyap teased him, calling him a “showoff”.

Anil has clearly been in a completely different zone through the lockdown, taking his gym routines with the dedication and resolve of a professional. Speaking about it, he had written some time back, “It’s not all about being locked in the dungeon of my gym, hitting reps after reps day after day . We must take time to let the body rest. When we hit weights we create stress on the body on the muscles from that forced stress the muscle rebuilds itself making it stronger.”

Explaining his resolve to stay focussed, he has said in the same post, “I was never into weightlifting nor did I take rest days so seriously....but this lockdown has definitely been a learning curve for me in many ways and this is one of them. ‪For we can not forget a training plan is long term and the body needs its reward. I let my body take it easy because I know from the next day I am gonna make it work like crazy till the next rest day comes round...it’s a perfect balance of faith...patience and perseverance...”

