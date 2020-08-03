No party held at Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on evening before death: Mumbai Police Commissioner

Sections
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has said that no party was held at Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on the evening before his death, putting to rest rumours.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said in a Monday press conference that no party was held at actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on July 13, the day before he was found dead at his Bandra apartment. Recent speculation suggested that the actor hosted a party on the evening of the 13th, which saw notable guests in attendance.

Singh also confirmed that no politician’s name came up during the investigation. “There is no evidence against any politician from any party,” Singh said. A party was, however, held at the house of Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian’s boyfriend, on the night before she allegedly died by suicide. Sushant’s death came less than a week after Disha’s.

“A party was held the night before [her death] at Disha Salian fiance’s residence. She committed suicide at 3 am, it was verified through the CCTV footage that was analysed. Five persons were present at the party including Disha’s fiance. Four others were present, but no political leader,” the commissioner said.

Also read: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, was taking medicines for it’: Mumbai Police Commissioner



The police has recorded the statements of 56 people, including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. All angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health,” the commissioner said.



The commissioner also confirmed that the actor had bipolar disorder, and was on medication. “What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation,” he added. Several people who knew Sushant personally, however, have refuted the mental illness narrative. Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande have stated publicly that the actor wasn’t mentally ill.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

