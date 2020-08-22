Sections
Nobody in Sushant Singh Rajput’s family knows Sandip Ssingh, says lawyer Vikas Singh: ‘He saw an opening, took charge’

Sandip Ssingh saw an opening and took charge on the day of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, lawyer Vikas Singh has said, adding that nobody in the family knows who Sandip is.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 13:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister with Sandip Ssingh on the day of the actor’s death.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, has raised questions about the presence of film producer Sandip Ssingh at Sushant’s house on the day of the actor’s death. Sandip, who claimed to have been a friend of Sushant’s, took charge of the situation and was among the first people to arrive at the actor’s house after news of his death emerged.

Vikas Singh told Pinkvilla, “Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani who should have been there and not Sandip.”

By Pithani, the lawyer was talking about Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, who was among the first to discover Sushant dead.

 



After arranging for Sushant to be taken to hospital, Sandip also claimed to have made arrangements for the funeral. He subsequently appeared for a series of TV interviews where he discussed his relationship with the actor, whom he called his ‘brother’. He even visited Sushant’s family in Patna, and posted several social media updates about him. But it was later revealed that the two hadn’t been in touch for some time.

Vikas Singh has also spoken about actor Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Sushant’s death. “Kangana is not Sushant’s friend. She is basically highlighting the general discrimination in media,” Singh told IANS. He added, “The issue that she is raising is correct, but she is not Sushant Singh Rajput’s representative and neither is she carrying on his case. She is bringing out a general problem in the industry. Sushant may also have been a victim (of nepotism), but she is not representing him. Woh Sushant ka nahi kar rahi kuch bhi (she isn’t doing anything for Sushant). She is only doing her own.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut isn’t Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend nor his representative, only highlighting discrimination: lawyer Vikas Singh

Sushant’s father, KK Singh has filed an FIR against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of abetting Sushant’s suicide and siphoning off his funds. Sushant’s case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, while the Enforcement Directorate is conducting its own investigation into allegations of misappropriation of funds against Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty.

