Nora Fatehi dances on the beach as she unwinds after India’s Best Dancer, Terence Lewis controversy. Watch

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has shared a video of herself ‘living (her) best life’ dancing on a beach. Nora recently completed her tenure as an interim judge on the reality show India’s Best Dancer.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the video with the caption, “Aaaayyyy issa vibe #livingmybestlife.” She also added a couple of fire emojis and tagged Marce Pedrozo, her dance partner in the video. According to the comments section, Nora is in Goa. “Hahahhhhh u couldn’t resist u went,” a friend of her’s wrote in the comments section. “Nothing better than my girl vibing to Swahili songs,” wrote another.

Nora, who recently concluded her stint on India’s Best Dancer, bid farewell to the show with an emotional appreciation post for Malaika Arora, for whom she was filling in. She wrote, “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!”

Her time on IBD was also marked with some controversy. A video that appeared to show co-judge Terence Lewis touching her inappropriately went viral. Terence in an interview to BollywoodLife dismissed the controversy. He said, “Why would I do something of that sort two weeks after shooting for a very intimate sequence with her? Thankfully, throughout my life I have got enough love and attention from the opposite sex to not feel depraved. I have the highest respect for Nora Fatehi. That kind of thing would only tickle a 17-year-old. I am 45.”

Nora supported Terence against the allegations, and wrote in the comments section of one of his older Instagram posts, “Thank you Terence! In today’s time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. I’m glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass you and Geeta ma’am have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, its been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed.”

