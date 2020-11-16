Nora Fatehi impressed by Japanse fans’ Naach Meri Raani dance video, check it out here

Nora Fatehi’s Japanese fans have shared a special tribute to her. A group of fans recorded a video of themselves dancing to Nora’s latest video, Naach Meri Rani, and posted it online. The video caught Nora’s attention and she shared it with her followers on social media.

The dance routine has been performed by a group called Asianz. Naach Meri Raani, released on October 20, features vocals by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi. It is written by Tanishk Bagchi and choreographed by Bosco. The video has over 120 million views on YouTube.

Nora has many dance hits to her name -- Rock the Party (Rocky Handsome; 2016), Kamariya (Stree; 2018), Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate; 2018), O Saki Saki (Batla House; 2019). But she said in a recent interview to Hindustan Times that she is raring to show off her acting chops. She said that she doesn’t want to be known as “a girl who does item songs”, but “I can also carry a role, too, which is very important if you want to last here.”

She said that as an outsider, things can get complicated. “It gets complicated when you don’t belong to India. There are a lot of barriers — language, understanding the nuances of an Indian character and so on. I want to be that artist in Bollywood who may be from abroad, but can be accepted equally like any Indian actress because of my skills. These few years, I’ve been hustling and trying to get a role in the industry and I’m also spending a lot of time improving my skills,” she said.

Nora, who recently filled in for India’s Best Dancer judge Malaika Arora, was brought back on the show due to popular demand.

