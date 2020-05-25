Sections
Home / Bollywood / Nora Fatehi is not celebrating Eid 2020 with friends and family, says she is grateful for ‘being alive and healthy’

Nora Fatehi is not celebrating Eid 2020 with friends and family, says she is grateful for ‘being alive and healthy’

Nora Fatehi wished her fans on Eid and said that though she could not celebrate with her loved ones, she was grateful for ‘being alive and healthy’ during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 25, 2020 21:13 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Nora Fatehi is grateful to be safe during the ‘crazy time’ of the pandemic.

Dancer and Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is “grateful for being alive and healthy” in this “crazy time”. On the occasion of Eid this year, the actress is praying for “peace, good health and happiness” for everyone.

On Monday, Nora took to Instagram to share a special Eid message for her fans. Nora also mentioned that she is not celebrating Eid with her friends and family this year. Her post comes at a time when the world battles the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and India is experiencing a lockdown.

Sharing a beautiful photograph of herself, the actor wrote: “Eid mubarak to everyone today thank u so much for the wishes! Its a crazy time right now and although i am not celebrating with my friends and family. I am definitely very very grateful for being alive and healthy. I pray that we all get out if this soon. I pray for peace, good health and happiness for everyone.”

 



Also read: Vir Das’ neighbour sneezes on him during altercation, asks his dead parents to haunt actor. Watch video

Recently, Nora took to social media to express that she is “done with 2020”. The O Saki Saki dancer shared a TikTok video on Instagram, which she captioned: “I’m ready to quit 2020... Make it stop.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thane civil hospital to get 150 more beds for Covid ward
May 25, 2020 21:08 IST
Water supply of 10 unsafe buildings in Panvel disconnected
May 25, 2020 21:04 IST
Mumbai autorickshaw union ask CM to resume rickshaw services from June 1
May 25, 2020 21:03 IST
Watch: David Warner’s disappearing act will leave you puzzled
May 25, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.