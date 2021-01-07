Nora Fatehi says a casting director once called her home just to scream at her: ‘I just left and I cried so much’

When Nora Fatehi came to India from Canada to make a name for herself, she did not know anyone in the country. In her initial days, she had a nasty experience with a casting director, which almost made her pack her bags and leave.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, Nora said that a casting director once called her home, only to berate her and tell her that she is ‘talentless’. She did not, however, reveal the identity of the casting director.

Nora said, “There was one casting director that I met in the first few months that I came to India. She almost made me feel like packing my bags and leaving. She said to me, ‘There’s too many people like you here. Our industry is sick and tired of people like you. We don’t want you.’ She was screaming at me. She was shouting, ‘You are talentless, we don’t want you.’”

Though Nora was shocked by the outburst, she feels that it may have driven her to work harder and get where she is today. “I just left and I cried so much. I didn’t ask for it because that casting director called me, I didn’t even know who she was. She called me to her house and she sat me down just to scream at me. I was new in the country, so I was like, ‘Is this what everyone does here? Just call people to scream at them?’ Maybe what she said to me and how she said it was low-key a driving force,” she said.

Nora shot to fame with the special song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate and followed it up with other popular songs such as Kamariya from Stree and O Saki Saki from Batla House. She has acted in films such as Bharat and Street Dancer 3D. She will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

