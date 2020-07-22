Nora Fatehi says ‘found my husband’ as she gets adorable marriage proposal from a little fan. Watch video

Nora Fatehi not only gained popularity with her dance moves in the Dilbar song from Satyameva Jayate but won hearts as well. She seems to have particularly impressed a little boy, who expressed his desire to marry her.

An Instagram user tagged Nora in a cute video, in which a little boy is heard saying, “Mujhe Dilbar wali ladki se shaadi karni hai (I want to marry the Dilbar girl).” She shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Guys, that’s it!!! I found my husband. We getting married.”

Nora seems to be quite popular with her little fans. Just recently, she shared a throwback video from the time she was shooting for Street Dancer 3D in London. In the video, she and some kids are seen dancing together to her song Kamariya.

Also read: ‘How will you feel if those you are ridiculing decide to end themselves?’ asks Gulshan Devaiah as he advises civility

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nora wrote, “#tb. By far the cutest thing ever. these cuties were waiting on the set of #streetdancer in the cold for a pic with their families and then one of the kids wanted to show me his moves to kamariya ! Then we all danced to kamariya ! Nothing brings me more joy than these innocent kids! i live for this.”

Earlier this month, Nora celebrated two years of the release of Dilbar. Sharing a clip from the song, she wrote on Instagram, “Today changed my entire life forever, July 4th Dilbar was released.. i became the dilbar girl, the whole world stood up and noticed me.. and the rest is history. this day is very special to me, this song is very special to me! I gained an amazing diverse fandom and created a brand that will forever inspire people! Im blesssed and grateful #happydilbargirlday.”

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014 and was one of the participants in Bigg Boss 9. She became a household name with the special song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate in 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more