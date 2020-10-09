Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Not doing anything special this year: Sayani Gupta

Not doing anything special this year: Sayani Gupta

The actor doesn’t like to plan or celebrate birthdays. She says being in Goa and chilling works for her.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 16:53 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi,

Sayani is enjoying being away from the city.

Sayani Gupta is in Goa to bring in her birthday. The actor turned a year older today and enjoyed “being away from the city”. “I have some lovely friends here so it is nice and I am happy to be in a place that is quite calming,” she says, adding she didn’t do anything special for her birthday.

“I am not a person who enjoys celebrating birthdays. It is a weird day as you feel pressure to do something while actually it is a normal day. I hate cutting birthday cakes and it is not something I love (laughs). Moreover, I hate planning. Just chilling in the Jacuzzi, the pool and going for drives works for me. Having a chill and peaceful day with some good food is the best,” she shares.

 

While she is not in Mumbai, on her birthday, she made arrangements to distribute sanitary pads for girls at an orphanage. Sayani says, “We’re still a far from making affordable pads for women and it’s distressing to think that some of us use cheap alternatives because of lack of affordability. In fact, it’s my goal to reach safe organic sanitary pads to girls all over Mumbai and then eventually all-over India. It’s a relief to have people who want to make the world a slightly more liveable place and want to help the underprivileged.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Oct 09, 2020 17:06 IST
India committed to peace in Afghanistan: Jaishankar tells Abdullah Abdullah
Oct 09, 2020 16:58 IST
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
Oct 09, 2020 16:27 IST
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Oct 09, 2020 12:41 IST

latest news

Judge holds midnight hearing, sends major to army custody in dowry case
Oct 09, 2020 17:22 IST
Indo-Israel rapid Covid-19 testing technology ready to rollout soon: Malka
Oct 09, 2020 17:20 IST
Louis Glück dwells on the despair and the agony of the self
Oct 09, 2020 17:18 IST
Most US shoppers say they won’t set foot in a mall this year
Oct 09, 2020 17:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.