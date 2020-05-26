‘Nothing changes for Akshay Kumar’: Actor holds 6 am script meeting for Bell Bottom, day after Covid-19 shoot

Sections
Actor Akshay Kumar participated in a 6 am script meeting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom.

Updated: May 26, 2020 10:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Akshay Kumar has several films lined up.

Actor Akshay Kumar is back at work, even if the coronavirus lockdown is proving to be an obstacle. After filming a Covid-19 awareness campaign on Monday, the actor participated in a script narration for the upcoming film Bell Bottom, on Tuesday.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shared a picture of their Zoom meeting, which took place at 6 am. He wrote, “Nothing changes for @akshaykumar during #Lockdown 6am final narration of #BellBottom.” Advani also tagged writers Ranjit Tiwari and Aseem Arora, along with producers Jaccky and Vashu Bhagnani.

 

Bell Bottom is an 80s-set spy thriller that Akshay desribed on Twitter as “a roller-coaster spy ride.” The film is currently slated for a January 2021 release.



On Monday, Akshay shot for an advertisement campaign regarding the “post lockdown responsibilities” at Kamalistan studio with director R Balki. Balki later told PTI that the advertisement was for the health ministry and the team took all the necessary precautions, including wearing masks and working with minimal crew.

 

Apart from Bell Bottom, the actor has the following films in the pipeline — Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Tamil director Raghava Lawrrence’s first Hindi venture Laxmmi Bomb, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Yashraj Films’ Prithviraj, to be directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and Bachchan Pandey, which will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj sets to be destroyed before monsoon, scenes yet to be shot

While Sooryavanshi has been delayed, Laxxmi Bomb is rumoured to be headed to a streaming platform. On Tuesday, it was reported that the sets of Prithviraj, due out on Diwali, were going to be destroyed ahead of the monsoon, because of the delay in filming. The sets are likely to be made indoors now to finish the rest of the shoot.

A delegation including producers Ekta Kapoor, JD Majethia and Nitin Vaidya and broadcasters like Viacom 18’s Rahul Joshi and Punit Goenka of Zee Entertainment Enterprise recently met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday to discuss the possibility of re-starting operations. The CM has told them to identify safe, secluded places where shooting can resume with all health guidelines being followed.

