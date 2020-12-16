Nupur Sanon celebrates birthday on Filhall 2 sets with Akshay Kumar: ‘Couldn’t have been a better birthday gift’

Actor-singer Nupur Sanon, sister of actor Kriti Sanon, celebrated her birthday on the sets of Filhall 2. Giving her company was actor Akshay Kumar and the rest of the team. The duo had appeared in 2019’s successful music video Filhall, for a song sung by B Praak.

Sharing pictures, Nupur wrote: “15•12•2020 It’s my first working birthday as an actor!! My heart is full and I’m so thankful to have spent my special day with such talented energies. There couldn’t have been a better birthday gift from the universe than to have me on set in front of the camera. The journey of #Filhall2 begins today. @akshaykumar @ammyvirk @arvindrkhaira @bpraak @jaani777 @azeemdayani #Thehappyteam #Gratitude.” Singer Ammy Virk is also part of the song. The pictures showed Nupur, Akshay, Ammy and others standing by a van. Nupur wore a pale purple salwar kameez with a purple printed dupatta.

A number of their industry friends wished her on the occasion; Punjabi singer and 83 actor Harrdy Sandhu wrote: “A very Happy birthday. God bless you. Looking forward to #filhall2.” Bollywood casting director and Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra dropped several heart emojis. The song’s singer B Praak wrote: “Happy birthday.”

Earlier, Kriti had wished Nupur and posted a goofy video of the two of them. She had written: “If you wanna go, baby let’s go, If you wanna rock, I’m ready to roll, And if you wanna slowwww down, We can slow down together!! Happiest Birthday to the funniest entertainer of our house!! @nupursanon You are the one person who i share all my joys, sorrows, poems, gossips, excitements, achievements, confusions and frustrations with! Basically you are my Dear Diary You know i love you beyond words Nupsuuu! I pray that the coming year is everything you have always wished for! Sending you virtual (wish i could be there by your side today)! Love you alotttt! P.S. You are the only one i can do this mehnat of making a reel for!! #HappyBirthdayNupsu.”

Also read: Anil Kapoor realises his dream, says: ‘I wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps like people do’

Filhall told the story of a man, played by Akshay, who falls in love with Nupur’s character. They can’t marry as his family does not approve of the union. He marries someone else but their paths cross again, but this time at the hospital, where Nupur’s character is admitted after an accident.

Follow @htshowbiz for more