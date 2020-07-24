Sections
Home / Bollywood / Nushrratt Bharuccha on films releasing on OTT: The objective is that the film should reach the audience

Nushrratt Bharuccha on films releasing on OTT: The objective is that the film should reach the audience

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha says everyone is hoping that theatres can open and they can visit them to enjoy watching films with family again, but in such unprecedented times we’ve to adapt and adjust.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 19:07 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha’s upcoming Bollywood projects include Hurdang and Chhalaang.

Taking an adaptive stand to the theatres vs OTT debate, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha says, “the objective is that the film must reach the audience,” regardless of whether it releases in cinema halls, or directly on the web.

Acknowledging the constraint borne out of circumstances, Bharuccha says, “We’re in a global pandemic where theatres are shut, malls are shut, gyms are shut. We don’t know when it’ll be safe enough for us to step out and go to these places again. In such a scenario, if producers of the films that were supposed to release from March till now think that releasing them on OTT is correct, they know the best.”

She, meanwhile, refuses to comment on the speculation that her upcoming comedy, Chhalaang, co-starring RajKummar Rao, might also release on the OTT platform. The film was to release in June this year.

Emphasising on the ‘need to adjust’, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) actor says, “I’m hoping we get a vaccination (for Covid) and go back to the way life was. That theatres open, and we enjoy watching films with our families. But, in such unprecedented times, we have to adapt and adjust.”



 

A self-confessed OTT binger, Bharuccha feels web is a great space for new actors, writers and producers, who are trying to do something different in terms of content.

“Web has fewer restrictions and one can try out things they probably can’t do in a typical film. I’m a full on OTT binger. I feel blessed to be in a time like this ki aaj theatres band hai, toh koi baat nahi hum ghar baithe yeh to dekh sakte hai. Similarly, everybody who is working, will have a new outlet to work as well,” shares the Dream Girl (2019) actor.

Adding that she would love to explore the web for work, the actor says, “Since I watch so much, I know how people are viewing it and what they like. But, what roles would I like to do, will totally depend on what excites me. The story matters the most. If you captivate me as an audience, you sold it to me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Restriction on domestic flights to remain in effect till November 24: Ministry
Jul 24, 2020 20:06 IST
Countries fighting Covid-19 in decentralised manner doing better: Raghuram Rajan
Jul 24, 2020 20:04 IST
Dil Bechara begins and ends with tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput. See here
Jul 24, 2020 20:01 IST
Yaya Toure trains with 4th-division Leyton Orient
Jul 24, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.