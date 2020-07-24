Nushrratt Bharuccha on films releasing on OTT: The objective is that the film should reach the audience

Taking an adaptive stand to the theatres vs OTT debate, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha says, “the objective is that the film must reach the audience,” regardless of whether it releases in cinema halls, or directly on the web.

Acknowledging the constraint borne out of circumstances, Bharuccha says, “We’re in a global pandemic where theatres are shut, malls are shut, gyms are shut. We don’t know when it’ll be safe enough for us to step out and go to these places again. In such a scenario, if producers of the films that were supposed to release from March till now think that releasing them on OTT is correct, they know the best.”

She, meanwhile, refuses to comment on the speculation that her upcoming comedy, Chhalaang, co-starring RajKummar Rao, might also release on the OTT platform. The film was to release in June this year.

Emphasising on the ‘need to adjust’, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) actor says, “I’m hoping we get a vaccination (for Covid) and go back to the way life was. That theatres open, and we enjoy watching films with our families. But, in such unprecedented times, we have to adapt and adjust.”

A self-confessed OTT binger, Bharuccha feels web is a great space for new actors, writers and producers, who are trying to do something different in terms of content.

“Web has fewer restrictions and one can try out things they probably can’t do in a typical film. I’m a full on OTT binger. I feel blessed to be in a time like this ki aaj theatres band hai, toh koi baat nahi hum ghar baithe yeh to dekh sakte hai. Similarly, everybody who is working, will have a new outlet to work as well,” shares the Dream Girl (2019) actor.

Adding that she would love to explore the web for work, the actor says, “Since I watch so much, I know how people are viewing it and what they like. But, what roles would I like to do, will totally depend on what excites me. The story matters the most. If you captivate me as an audience, you sold it to me.”

