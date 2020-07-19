Odisha migrant worker airlifted by Sonu Sood from Kerala names welding shop after him. See pic

Sonu Sood said that the gesture by the plumber from Odisha was very close to his heart.

Prashant Kumar Pradhan, a 32-year-old plumber from Odisha, has expressed his gratitude towards Sonu Sood with a sweet gesture. He has opened up a welding shop and named it after the actor - Sonu Sood Welding Shop.

The Times of India reports that Prashant was able to return to his hometown in Odisha from Kerala after Sonu arranged a special flight for him and other stranded migrant workers on May 29. “I was working as a plumber in a company near the Kochi airport. I was earning around Rs 700 per day. After the lockdown, I lost my job and money started drying up,” he told the newspaper.

After failing to get a seat on a Shramik Special train and getting no help from local leaders, Prashant had given up all hopes of returning home. However, Sonu ‘appeared as an angel’ in his life. Now, he has opened a welding shop at Hatina, around 140 km from Bhubaneswar.

Sonu said that Prashant reached out to him and took permission to use his name and picture for the shop. “I have endorsed so many brands, but this is something special and very close to my heart,” the actor said, adding that whenever he visits Odisha, he will not only drop by the shop but also try his hand at welding.

Sonu has been at the forefront of relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, arranging buses, trains and flights for stranded migrant workers to return to their hometowns. He launched a toll-free helpline so that people could reach out to him and his team with their requests. He has also been responding to every plea for help on Twitter.

Later this year, Sonu’s rescue missions will be documented in a book that will be published by Penguin Random House India’s Ebury Press Imprint.

