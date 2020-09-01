Old video of Sushant Singh Rajput talking about father goes viral after Rhea Chakraborty’s claims of their strained equation

After Rhea Chakraborty alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput shared a strained relationship with his father KK Singh, an old video has surfaced online. The clip features the late actor talking about the one thing he learnt from his father.

In the video, Sushant is heard saying, “Maine ek bohot achhchi cheez seekhi hai apne dad se, jo ekdum se mere dimaag mein aati hai. Main bohot precisely answer dunga. Bohot kuch maine apne mother se seekha hai, lekin bohot kuch seekh sakte hai, yeh apne papa se seekha hai (I have learnt one great thing from my father, which comes to mind immediately. I will answer very precisely. I have learnt a lot of things from my mother, but the fact that I can learn a lot of things is something I have learnt from my father).”

Recently, in an interview with Aaj Tak, Rhea said that Sushant did not have a good relationship with his father, who allegedly ‘left them at a young age’. “He was very close to his mother and he felt bad due to this. Before he met me, Sushant hadn’t met his father for five years,” she claimed.

This allegation was contested by Sushant’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, in a blog post. “The real story is that my father-in-law went to Delhi to live with Sushant and Priyanka Di while Sushant was attending a high school in Delhi and Priyanka Di was in college. To me, this is a sign of a father dedicated to his children’s education. My wife was attending high school in the best school in Patna and my late mother-in-law stayed back in Patna so that my wife could finish her schooling.”

“All I can see is middle class parents making sacrifices to expose their children to the best opportunities and as a matter of fact Sushant’s father was living with him and supporting him,” he added.

Earlier, Sushant’s father had filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea and levelled serious allegations against her, including misappropriation of funds, drugging and wrongful confinement. She has denied all the claims.

Recently, Sushant’s father released a self-made video in which he accused Rhea of poisoning the late actor. “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant, for a long time. She is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates,” he said in Hindi, in the video.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

