On Ali Fazal’s birthday, Richa Chadha wishes her ‘soulmate’, Gulshan Devaiah hilariously trolls actor about Gal Gadot

On actor Ali Fazal’s birthday, girlfriend Richa Chadha had a special wish for her ‘soulmate’. Richa wrote, “As Guddu as it gets... hbd soulmate. Phone uthao shot ke baad. @alifazal9 !).” The couple was supposed to get married earlier this year but the coronavirus pandemic played spoilsport.

They have now postponed their wedding to 2021. However, they often share appreciation posts for each other on social media. The couple has worked together in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, and will collaborate for a third film in the franchise.

Gulshan Devaiah also had a message for Ali on his birthday, all the way from Israeli actor Gal Gadot. Sharing a photo of the actor, who co-stars with Ali in Death on the Nile, Gulashan wrote, “She’s too shy, so she asked me to pass this message to you. Happy birthday Mr @alifazal9 you are such a Guddu boy ~ Yours truly sincerely Gal Guddu oats for breakfast daily xoxo.”

Not just Death on the Nile, Gulshan also sneaked in a reference to Ali’s upcoming show Mirzapur 2 into his birthday message too. The actor plays Guddu Pandit on the Amazon Prime show based in the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh. The show will land on October 23. Among those who endorsed the joke was Ali Fazal’s girlfriend, actor Richa Chadha.

Directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh in the lead role as Hercule Poirot, the film is based on the 1937 detective novel of the same name by Christie. It is a follow-up to the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express. The film boasts an all-star cast, including Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright besides Gal and Ali.