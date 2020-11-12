On Aryan Khan’s birthday, mom Gauri posts pic of all three kids, see Suhana ruffle AbRam’s hair here

Sections
Gauri Khan is a proud mom. On Aryan’s birthday, she shared a picture of all her kids, posing together. Check out the post, featuring Suhana and AbRam Khan, here.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 15:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Birthday boy Aryan Khan poses with his siblings, Suhana and AbRam.

Interior designed Gauri Khan has shared a special Instagram post on the occasion of her son, Aryan’s birthday. Aryan, the eldest child of Gauri and her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan, turned 23 on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a picture of Aryan with his siblings -- sister Suhana and brother AbRam. She wrote in the caption, “Birthday boy.” The picture, which has been ‘liked’ over 130000 times, shows Aryan and Suhana sitting on either side of AbRam. Suhana is ruffling her younger brother’s hair.

 

Suhana had wished Aryan with an Instagram post as well. Earlier in the day, she posted a picture from their recent trip to Dubai, and captioned it, “Happy birthday to my bestie.” However, she followed it up with the most sister-like comment, “jk (just kidding) ewww xxx.”



Shah Rukh and his family were in the UAE to watch the Indian Premier League. Shah Rukh co-owns the Kolkata Knight Rider franchise. Pictures of him and his kids, watching from the stands, were shared on match days.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has the most sister-like wish for Aryan Khan’s birthday. See pic

The actor had spoken about Aryan’s filmmaking ambitions in an earlier interview, and had said that he expects all his children to complete their studies before entering the film industry. “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can,” Shah Rukh had said in an appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show. However, Aryan did make his adult ‘acting debut’ in the Hindi dubbed version of The Lion King -- he voiced Simba in the film, while Shah Rukh voiced Mufasa.

Aryan, who studied filmmaking at University of Southern California, wants to become a director, Shah Rukh had said, while Suhana is keen on acting.

