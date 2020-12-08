Sections
Home / Bollywood / On dad Dharmendra’s 85th birthday, Esha and Bobby Deol share special posts, but he won’t celebrate because ‘farmers are suffering’

On dad Dharmendra’s 85th birthday, Esha and Bobby Deol share special posts, but he won’t celebrate because ‘farmers are suffering’

Dharmendra has said that he will not be celebrating his birthday, but his kids Esha and Bobby Deol have shared special messages for him on social media. See their posts.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Dharmendra turned 85 on Tuesday.

Half-siblings Esha Deol and Bobby Deol on Tuesday wished their father, actor Dharmendra, a happy 85th birthday. They took to social media to share special posts for their dad. Esha, sharing two pictures of the two of them posing together, wrote in her caption, “Holding on to this hand for eternity. Love you papa. Happy Birthday. Wish you happiness & the best of health always.” Bobby shared an old black-and-white picture of himself, sitting on his father’s lap and giving him a kiss on the cheek. He wrote in the caption, “Love you Papa... Happy Birthday.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was among the many who took to the comments section to extend their best wishes. “Happy birthday,” he wrote.

 

 



Dharmendra, in an interview to Hindustan Times, said that he no longer celebrates his birthday, but remembers his late mother on the day. “Earlier, I used to celebrate my birthday but later, I felt it was too artificial, kyun industry mein dikhawa zyaada hota hai. Log janamdin ko promotion ke liye use karte hain (people in the industry aren’t genuine, they use birthdays for promotions). Moreover, this year has been quite sad with the farmers suffering and the ongoing pandemic – it doesn’t make one feel happy. You can’t enjoy. Also, since losing my mum years ago, I don’t really enjoy celebrating birthdays. She would be so excited about it,” he said.

Also read: With Corona and people suffering, one doesn’t feel happy or wish to celebrate birthday: Dharmendra

It was recently announced that three generations of the Deol family will unite onscreen for Apne 2. The film will star Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny Deol, and Sunny’s son, Karan.

