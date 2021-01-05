On Deepika Padukone’s birthday, Ranveer Singh posts adorable picture of her as a baby, calls her ‘my jaan, my life, my gudiya’

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a baby picture of wife Deepika Padukone on her birthday. “My jaan, my life, my gudiya. Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone,” he wrote in his caption.

The picture, shared on social media on Tuesday evening, showed a toddler Deepika wearing a cream-coloured sweater. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018, after meeting on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela.

Earlier in the day, they were spotted out on brunch, twinning in tracksuits. While Deepika wore a brown ensemble with sunglasses, Ranveer was spotted in a grey tracksuit. Both made sure to wear masks.

The couple recently returned from a quick New Year’s trip to Ranthambore. Sharing a collection of images and videos from the vacation, Deepika posted on Instagram, “What my New Years looked like...” Deepika and Ranveer were joined in Ranthambore by her parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha. Also in Ranthambore were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their families.

In a 2018 interview to Filmfare, Deepika said that she had serious trust issues when she first met Ranveer, and even though she liked him, she didn’t want to fully commit. “It was not about him. It was about whether I was ready to commit to a relationship. Because I’d been in several relationships before and many times my trust was broken. When I met Ranveer, I was exhausted,” she said.

