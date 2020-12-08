On Dharmendra’s birthday, Hema Malini reveals secret to their long relationship with throwback pics. See here

Hema Malini has shared throwback pictures with her husband, Dharmendra, on his 85th birthday on Tuesday. The couple tied the knot in 1980. Taking to Twitter, Hema posted several pictures of the two of them together over the years, and credited his ‘respect, love and blessings’ for their lasting relationship.

She wrote in her first tweet, “Today we celebrate Dharamji’s birthday.It is the love and affection of u fans who still watch and appreciate our movies that we remain fresh in your memories.This is what keeps us going and we need ur blessings for ths togetherness to last.Thank u for all the love.” Sharing side-by-side pictures of them as a young couple, along with a more recent picture, she continued, “Yesteryear and now. Your respect, blessings and love have kept us together all these years.”

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra’s children -- Esha and Bobby Deol -- had also shares special messages on the occasion. Esha, sharing two pictures of the two of them posing together, wrote in her caption, “Holding on to this hand for eternity. Love you papa. Happy Birthday. Wish you happiness & the best of health always.” Bobby shared an old black-and-white picture of himself, sitting on his father’s lap and giving him a kiss on the cheek. He wrote in the caption, “Love you Papa... Happy Birthday.”

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Dharmendra said that he doesn’t like celebrating his birthdays, especially after his mother died. He said that this year particularly, he has no intention of celebrating, considering the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing farmers’ protest.

It was recently announced that three generations of the Deol family will unite onscreen for Apne 2. The film will star Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny Deol, and Sunny’s son, Karan.

