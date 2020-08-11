On Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday, step inside her vibrant Mumbai home that reflects her personality

Sections
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 06:45 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mumbai has been designed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri.

Jacqueline Fernandez is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday. The actor is currently in Mumbai where she owns a sea-facing apartment in Bandra. The duplex is the actor’s dream house and has all the elements that complement her lively spirit.

While the interiors reflect her fondness for the French Bohemian vibes, the actor has added furniture and artifacts that symbolise her personality. From a cosy reading corner where she jams with her cat to a white piano completely in sync with the white walls, the place is all about Jacqueline and her love for simplicity and personalisation. Family portraits and miniature collectibles that seem like souvenirs of her travel around the globe give the place a lived-in quality.

 

The house also boasts of a reading corner that comes with a great view. It is the actor’s favourite corner where she does all from reading to relaxing to jamming with her cat. Earlier, interior designer Gauri Khan had shared pictures of the place as she revamped the place for the actor. She shared pictures of Jacqueline’s favourite corner on her Instagram and wrote, “Was a great experience working with you @jacquelinef143 for your apartment ... such a great vibe and such positive energy! Just as one can change up our own look by pairing up our outfits with different shoes, bags, scarves, belts, etc. Our home can get a make over too, by using cushions, wall papers, some funky art work. ..an important style complement, that are striking and visible, when decorating.”



 

Also read: Swastika Mukherjee shares video of Sushant Singh Rajput asking his fans to let him go: ‘I will come in a day or two’. Watch

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jacqueline likes to make occasional changes in the interiors every now and then. The actor had shared a video of her home workout on Instagram and it showed an all-new version of her reading corner, which has now been reworked with an armchair instead of mattresses for seating.

