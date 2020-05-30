On one-month anniversary of Rishi Kapoor’s death, daughter Riddhima shares emotional note: ‘Live in thankfulness that he was’

On the one-month anniversary of Rishi Kapoor’s death, his family members including daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni paid tribute to the actor with social media posts.

Posting a picture of the Kapoor family together, Riddhima shared a Hebrew proverb as the caption to an Instagram story, “Say not in grief: ‘He is no more,’ but live in thankfulness that he was.” The picture shows Riddhima and Bharat posing with their daughter Samara, Rishi, and his wife Neetu.

Bharat took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture from a prayer meet held for the late actor, which shows a garlanded portrait.

The actor died on April 30, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. Riddhima, who was in New Delhi at the time, could not make it to Mumbai for his funeral because of the travel restrictions due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, but arrived after driving 1500 kilometres a day later. She has been posting regularly on social media, and has been sharing old pictures of her father for fans.

She recently shared pictures from her wedding, in which the late actor could be seen sitting next to her. She also shared a picture of Rishi posing with granddaughter Samara in matching sunglasses.

Upon his death, a statement released by Rishi’s family said that he ‘remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest’ during his two-year battle with cancer. The statement added that ‘he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears’.

