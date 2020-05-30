Sections
Home / Bollywood / On one-month anniversary of Rishi Kapoor’s death, daughter Riddhima shares emotional note: ‘Live in thankfulness that he was’

On one-month anniversary of Rishi Kapoor’s death, daughter Riddhima shares emotional note: ‘Live in thankfulness that he was’

One month after the death of Rishi Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima has shared an emotional message on Instagram.

Updated: May 30, 2020 11:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

On the one-month anniversary of Rishi Kapoor’s death, his family members including daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni paid tribute to the actor with social media posts.

Posting a picture of the Kapoor family together, Riddhima shared a Hebrew proverb as the caption to an Instagram story, “Say not in grief: ‘He is no more,’ but live in thankfulness that he was.” The picture shows Riddhima and Bharat posing with their daughter Samara, Rishi, and his wife Neetu.

 

Bharat took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture from a prayer meet held for the late actor, which shows a garlanded portrait.



The actor died on April 30, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. Riddhima, who was in New Delhi at the time, could not make it to Mumbai for his funeral because of the travel restrictions due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, but arrived after driving 1500 kilometres a day later. She has been posting regularly on social media, and has been sharing old pictures of her father for fans.

Also read: Iconic Kapoor family photos shared by Riddhima, Armaan as they remember Rishi Kapoor: ‘I love and miss you’

She recently shared pictures from her wedding, in which the late actor could be seen sitting next to her. She also shared a picture of Rishi posing with granddaughter Samara in matching sunglasses.

Upon his death, a statement released by Rishi’s family said that he ‘remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest’ during his two-year battle with cancer. The statement added that ‘he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UN adopts new voting procedure during Covid-19 pandemic
May 30, 2020 11:36 IST
Virat Kohli only cricketer in Forbes’ top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020
May 30, 2020 11:36 IST
Stray dog helps nurse on coronavirus duty to cope with pressure and traumas
May 30, 2020 11:29 IST
This policeman saves a portion of his salary to feed birds every day
May 30, 2020 11:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.