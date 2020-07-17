On Priyanka Chopra’s 38th birthday, check out her 10 best pictures with Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and all her in-laws

Actor Priyanka Chopra turns 38 on Saturday and to celebrate, we are bringing you her 10 best photos with her in-laws. Truly, the entire Jonas family with their four sons and their gorgeous wives feel like an unofficial, Hollywood adaptation of Hum Saath Saath Hain. And to be honest, we would pay to watch it any day.

Priyanka married singer Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018. The actor was welcomed into the family with open arms and a lot of song and dance at their Jodhpur wedding. However, soon after the wedding, Priyanka was attacked in the media with racist and sexist comments on her marriage. But even amid the wedding celebrations, her in-laws defended her against the negativity.

Her sister-in-law, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas tweeted about. “This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next,” Joe had written in his tweet. “This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bulls--t,” wrote Sophie.

Sophie, Priyanka and Danielle (the wife of the eldest Jonas son, Kevin) form the triumvirate known as the ‘J Sisters’. They have multiple Instagram fanpages dedicated to the three of them and are the biggest attraction at any Hollywood event, every time they show up together.

Speaking to Elle US, Sophie talked about getting two ‘built-in girlfriends’ in her sisters-in-laws. Sophie said she had to remind herself that Priyanka is a much senior actor. “With Pri, especially, it’s kind of crazy. You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She’s like the biggest thing in India right now,” she said. Sophie also mentioned the craze behind Priyanka in India. “When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there,” she said.

Priyanka also talked about how Sophie insists on calling herself her jethani. “My jethani-devrani? (Laughs out loud.) Sophie calls herself ‘jethani’ (elder sister-in-law). She’s like, you have to listen to me, I’m the jethani. She loves being jethani,” she told Indulge Express in an interview.

Even Danielle defended her relationship with Priyanka when someone tried to suggest that things may not be too well between them. Danielle shared a picture with Sophie, wishing her on her birthday when someone commented that this was her way of throwing ‘shade’ at Priyanka.

Having had enough of the rumours, Danielle decided to respond to the troll. “Nope. No shade about Priyanka. It’s just Sophie’s birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday. I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka she is lovely. l am so over people trying to make a problem,” she said.

Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle have all starred together in two Jonas Brothers music videos -- Sucker and What A Man Gotta Do. Talking about why they get the wives to join them on their videos, Nick said, “This one (What A Man Gotta Do), it was kind of a start to the next chapter within this already new chapter. And much like the last time around with the Sucker video, it just felt right to have them involved. And they were kind enough to grace us with their presence. They’re all very busy, so the fact that they were able to come do the video meant a lot to us.”

