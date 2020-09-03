On Rishi Kapoor’s 68th birth anniversary, the best pics from his family album with Neetu, Ranbir, Riddhima

Sections
On Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, here are the best pictures from his family album, with wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 21:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Rishi Kapoor poses with his family.

Actor Rishi Kapoor in his final years was surrounded by friends and family. The actor died after a two-year battle with cancer in April. He’d spent a significant amount of time seeking treatment in New York, where he stayed for nearly a year with wife Neetu Kapoor. He’d have turned 68 on September 4.

During that time, the actor was visited by his colleagues from the film industry, including Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar and several others. His son, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranbir’s girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, also visited him.

While he was in New York, he spoke to Mumbai Mirror about how thankful he was to his friends and family for their support. “All my siblings, my children and Neetu in particular, who has been like a solid rock, have been around me, supporting me through all this... Ranbir keeps coming every five-six weeks. I am overjoyed by all the love and concern, the solidarity of my family,” he said.

He had added, “Here I have to make a special mention of my niece Natasha and my elder sister Ritu Nanda who is also here for the same reason. They were our anchors who kept Neetu and me going. When your anxiety is so high you need this kind of support and such motivational people around.”



On his birthday, here are some of his best pictures from the family album.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth,” Neetu had written alongside one post.

