Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / On son Taimur’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor shares unseen pics and a heartfelt note: ‘No one can or love you more than Amma’

On son Taimur’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor shares unseen pics and a heartfelt note: ‘No one can or love you more than Amma’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a heartfelt note and a montage of unseen pictures of her son, Taimur Ali Khan, on his fourth birthday. See here.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 10:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with Taimur.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a special note on the occasion of her son, Taimur Ali Khan’s fourth birthday on Sunday. Kareena took to social media and shared a reel of Taimur’s pictures, along with a heartfelt message. “No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma,” she wrote.

In her caption, Kareena wrote, “My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake... Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday Son... My Tim.”

 

Kareena attached a picture of Taimur heaving hay, and a musical montage of his pictures from over the years. The montage included photographs of Taimur playing in snow, enjoying cake, and being little kid -- at home and in the outdoors. The montage also had pictures of a newborn Taimur, in the arms of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.

In a recent interview, Kareena spoke about how Taimur has impacted her life. “I’m overprotective. I’m also a first-time mother. This journey is teaching me something new each day. Taimur is also teaching me the kind of mother he wants me to be. He brings out the best in me and also the worst. Because even I lose patience sometimes,” she told Filmfare.

Also read: Happy birthday Taimur Ali Khan: When Kareena Kapoor revealed how her son brought out ‘the best in me and also the worst’

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child sometime in March. The couple announced Kareena’s second pregnancy in August. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they said in a joint statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
LIVE: For 7 straight days, India records less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 26,624 new infections take tally to 10,031,223
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Vaccinated him myself’: Fauci tells children Santa Claus is ‘good to go’
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

LIVE: For 7 straight days, India records less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 26,624 new infections take tally to 10,031,223
Maharashtra: Two Pune students discover 6 preliminary asteroid
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
On son Taimur’s birthday, Kareena shares unseen pics and a heartfelt note
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘With Kohli gone, there’s almost no one to pick India back up’: Ponting
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.