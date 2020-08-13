On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, the only piece of acting advice she ever gave daughter Janhvi Kapoor

August 13 marks the late actor Sridevi’s birth anniversary. Sridevi died at the age of 54 in 2018, while attending a family wedding in Dubai. Her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, made her acting debut just a few months later.

Janhvi in an interview to The Times of India ahead of her first film Dhadak’s release had said that Sridevi never visited her on the sets, but gave one piece of valuable advice. “My mother never came on the sets of the movie,” Janhvi confessed. “When she saw the rushes, she was very happy. But she advised me to not put makeup in the second half.”

Janhvi in an interview to Vogue had said that Sridevi never wanted her to join the film industry. “She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn’t thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense,” Janhvi said.

“She was very technical about it,” Janhvi told Vogue about her mother’s reaction to watching a few scenes from Dhadak. “The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve—she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me, ‘You can’t wear anything on your face.’ That’s all she told me but she was happy.”

Janhvi’s second feature film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, was released on Wednesday on Netflix. Between Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena, the actor had also appeared in director Zoya Akhtar’s short, in the anthology film Ghost Stories.

