On Sushant Singh Rajput’s 4-month death anniversary, sister Shweta shares a throwback video, call him a ‘true inspiration’

October 14 will mark the four-month anniversary of the passing away of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Marking the occasion, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a throwback video and called him a ‘true inspiration’.

Ahead of it, on Tuesday, Shweta had called upon all his fans to take part in a new campaign to keep the movement for justice, as they call it, alive in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

Shweta took to Instagram to about it, and wrote: “This seems like a good opportunity to raise our voices for justice and truth #MannKiBaat4SSR We can stay united in this endeavor and show that public is awaiting justice. I even want to thank my extended family to always stand by us. Much Love.” As per the campaign, fans will have to record and send their messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat online portal. In case, they will to express their feelings on social media platforms, they can tag PMO and PM handles.”

Many fans wrote in to say that they would participate in the campaign; one said: “Sure di...Will definitely gonna send voice message to our PM....We will win this war di...More power to you and to you family.” Another said: “We will keep him Alive, because He wanted to live, He wanted to Laugh, He wanted to dream, He feared Death, They killed him. Now they called it suicide, Justice is SOLD . Don’t expect it out of them.”

The family’s quest for justice in the case has seen setbacks - the AIIMS forensic report, which came out few days back, noted conclusively that it was a case of suicide. Dr Sudhir Gupta, who led the AIIMS’ panel re-evaluating the actor’s post-mortem report, had told India today: “Sushant death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out.” He had earlier told ANI, “There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased.”

Earlier this month, Rhea Chakraborty was released on bail by Bombay High Court. The family, in its FIR in July, had accused Rhea of abetting the suicide, siphoning off his funds and keeping him away from his family. Sushant died on June 14 at his home in Mumbai. Rhea had been arrested in September over charges of procuring banned drugs for him by Narcotics Control Bureau. She spent nearly a month in Byculla jail.

