On Sushant Singh Rajput’s 4-month death anniversary, sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s Instagram and Twitter accounts disappear

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been one of the most vocal voices, sharing regular posts on social media about his death and the investigation into it. However, on Wednesday, her Instagram and Twitter accounts have suddenly disappeared.

Shweta, who has been active on both the platforms since Sushant’s death on June 14, has not told her fans why her social media handles are not visible anymore. Her account on Facebook, however, is still visible.

Shweta’s followers grew concerned about her whereabouts. “Unable to see any of your post, @shwetasinghkirt di, is everything ok with your account ?,” wrote one. “Is @shwetasinghkirt dee account hacked ? All her SM accounts are showing no post. At the time of massive protest worldwide, it’s possible that culprits are TARGETING SSR Family account. @Twitter , can you please restore her account ?? @TwitterSupport #ProtestInBihar4SSR,” read another tweet.

Shweta’s last post on Facebook is from 18 hours ago on late Tuesday night. She had shared a Facebook memory--a quote from 2012.

Shweta has shared a throwback video of Sushant on Wednesday to mark four months since his death. On Tuesday, she had also asked Sushant’s fans to take part in a new campaign and keep the momentum going for the fight for justice. “This seems like a good opportunity to raise our voices for justice and truth #MannKiBaat4SSR We can stay united in this endeavor and show that public is awaiting justice. I even want to thank my extended family to always stand by us. Much Love.” Fans were asked to send their messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat online portal.

Sushant’s death is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate. Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against his girlfriend under charger of abetment to suicide. Rhea was arrested by the NCB in September and release on bail earlier this month.

