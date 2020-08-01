On Taapsee Pannu’s birthday, her five most scathing takedowns that spared no one

Actor Taapsee Pannu is known for her strong performances in films, but she’s almost just as popular for her feisty social media persona. Taapsee over the years has developed a reputation for tackling trolls in a witty manner, inspiring hundreds of news articles lauding her ‘befitting replies’.

In an interview to Zoom TV, Taapsee spoke about this, and said, “I am very happy that even among my trollers I have a very strong image of a person who gives befitting reply. I don’t have a problem with that honestly. It’s just that, I was thinking, ‘Why did it come only to me?’ Then I realised, it’s probably people are not used to seeing a female actor respond.”

On Taapsee’s 32nd birthday, here are her top five comebacks.

In 2019, Taapsee was invited to speak at the International Film Festival of India, in Goa, and while talking on stage was asked by one person why she wasn’t speaking in Hindi, considering that she is known for her Bollywood films. She replied, “Sir, main to pura Hindi me baat karsakti hoon, par kya yahan sabko Hindi samajh aayegi? (Sir, I can talk in Hindi, but do you think everyone here will understand)?” She added, “Main south Indian actress bhi hoon... Tamil aur Telugu main bhi baat karu? (I have worked in the South Indian industry as well, shall I speak in Tamil and Telugu)?”

After winning a Filmfare award for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee was described as ‘female Ayushmann Khurrana’ by producer Tanuj Garg on Twitter. She shot back, “What about calling me Bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu.”

Also in 2019, Taapsee shut down a troll who called her a ‘cheap actor’. “You’re a cheap actor. Your mental state is not right,” the person wrote on Twitter, to which the actor replied, “Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions?? And in the bargain also tell how to become an ‘expensive’ actor. Inflation Toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na.”

After announcing her film Thappad with Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee was attacked on Twitter by a troll who wrote that she ‘can’t act’. Taapsee replied, “Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgain (Sorry, but the deal’s been signed. Now even I won’t allow Anubhav to remove me. But you can do one thing, try to stop him from hiring me for his next film, because I think I’m going to do that one, too).”

Shortly after this incident, a troll tagged her on Twitter and wrote, “@taapsee has to be the most problematic actress in the history of Bollywood. I don’t know if she knows it or not.” Taapsee replied, “I know it. My parents also believe I am pretty problematic. BIG problem for stereotypes and conditioning and sorry to inform you, I shall continue to be so I hope you have a little more tolerance power.”

