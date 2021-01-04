Sections
Home / Bollywood / On The Kapil Sharma Show, Seema Pahwa jokes Manoj Pahwa has ‘lost respect’ at his in-laws’ house, watch video

Actor couple Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa came together on The Kapil Sharma Show. She teased him about the respect he commands at his in-laws’ house.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa have been married for over 30 years.

Actor Seema Pahwa, who made her directorial debut with Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, went on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film with her husband, actor Manoj Pahwa, and the rest of the cast. She teased him about the respect he commands at his in-laws’ house.

In a short video shared by Sony TV on Instagram, host Kapil Sharma told Manoj that he is on the show quite often and joked that he probably does not go to his in-laws’ house as much as he comes on the show.

“Aap log itna pyaar dete hai, itni izzat dete hai, mann karta hai baar baar aane ka (You all give me so much love and respect that I feel like coming again and again),” Manoj said. Seema jumped in to poke fun at him and joked, “Dekh lo, zyada mat aao, yahaan bhi izzat kum ho jayegi sasural ki tarah (Don’t come here too much, or you will lose respect here as well, just like it happened at your in-laws’ house).”

 



Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is the first film of 2021 to hit the theatres, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Manoj, Naseeruddin Shah, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey, Konkona Sensharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Supriya Pathak and Brijendra Kala.

Also read: Karanvir Bohra says his baby girl’s little hands stole his heart, Teejay Sidhu jokes ‘one day she’ll steal your credit cards’

The Hindustan Times review called it a ‘great watch’. “While Pahwa’s attempt at direction is laudable, it’s the writing that falters at many places. Several jokes fall flat but there are instances where subtle humour makes you giggle, however short-lived that giggle may be. RPKT is a film that you’ll find relatable. It gets you emotional without getting too intense,” the review said.

Manoj and Seema, who starred together in their debut television show Hum Log, got married in 1988. They have a son, Mayank, and a daughter, Manukriti.

