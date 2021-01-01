‘On to the next one without you’: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil writes poignant note to father

Remembering his father, late actor Irrfan Khan, on New Year, Babil Khan wrote a poignant note and shared throwback photos. He also wrote a post for his mother, Sutapa Sikdar.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared two throwback photos, with both of them lying on the bed in one monochrome photo. In the caption, Babil wrote, “On to the next one without you, still with your compassion. Public ko Happy new year!”

In a note for his mother, Babil wrote, “With your guidance. 2021.” He also shared photos with his mother in which they are both sitting on a swing.

Sutapa also wrote on Facebook on Thursday, “It’s so difficult to wish 2020 as the worst year as you were still there.last year this day next to me,gardening, busy building birds house how can I say goodbye to 2020!!Irrfan I have no idea how to welcome 2021!!”

Earlier, Babil also shared about the actor’s last film titled, The Song of The Scorpions, which is set to be released in 2021. Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan.

After Irrfan’s death, Sutapa shared a statement on behalf of the family, saying that it was not a ‘personal loss’ as millions were grieving with them. “I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve,” the statement said.